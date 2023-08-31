Rapper Robbie Tripp Scores Big Collaboration with Kanye West’s Producer/Engineer Andrew Dawson
Viral rapper and internet personality Robbie Tripp has released his highly-anticipated single “I Wanna Have Fun…” as a “summertime smash” for his fans.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas rapper and personality Robbie Tripp continues to make noise online with his most recent single and music video project, the highly-anticipated “I Wanna Have Fun…” which features a big name on the production side thanks to superproducer Andrew Dawson, best known for his work on Kanye West’s bestselling albums such as Late Registration (2005), Graduation (2007), My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), Watch the Throne (2011), and more.
Robbie Tripp, known for his viral hits such as “Big Girl Banger” and “Chubby Sexy”, as well as creating polarizing internet moments such as the iconic “curvy wife” post, has been on nothing short of a creative crusade in 2023. Through his independent media and production company Desert Money, releasing seven singles and six music videos to his millions of followers across social media, produced by. He describes his latest single “I Wanna Have Fun…” as “flirtatious and playful” and calls it “the perfect cherry on top” of a year that has seen Tripp transcend from body positive influencer to rising hip hop artist in the internet era.
Tripp shares that the seeds of his most recent collaboration with Andrew Dawson began years ago when the two connected through a mutual friend in the music industry as they were both living in Scottsdale, Arizona at the time. Robbie’s radio-friendly Phoenix Suns anthems such as “Suns in 4”—which was named by the Phoenix New Times as “Song of the Year—had already made waves in Arizona and beyond, and Tripp says it was just a matter of “waiting for the right idea” to work with Dawson, whose list of credits include Kanye West, Jay Z, Tyler the Creator, Childish Gambino, The Rolling Stones, and Linkin Park.
True to form, Tripp’s latest single “I Wanna Have Fun…” released to his followers simultaneously with an official music video on the artist’s YouTube channel. The video features Tripp and his signature high-energy, colorful visuals performing the song’s infectious hook alongside curvy and plus-size models. Tripp reveals that the music video was shot in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah at the private urban social club, Edison House. The dancers and models in the music video include body positive content creators Jessica Janae and Shawntel the Prototype, who Tripp says “embodied the energy as my curvy muses for this project perfectly.”
“I Wanna Have Fun…” by Robbie Tripp, produced by Andrew Dawson, is now available worldwide on all platforms. Stream the release now on Spotify, and watch the official music video on Robbie Tripp’s official YouTube channel.
Robbie Tripp is a potent combination of viral music artist meets polarizing internet personality who has formed an unrelenting creative output that’s been generating viral moments online for years. Tripp’s highly anticipated single ‘Big Girl Banger’, propelled by its massive popularity on TikTok, started a trend of women worldwide celebrating confidence and body positivity. Previously, Tripp was known for his viral single “Chubby Sexy” that was highlighted as a ‘Moment of the Year’ by GQ Magazine in their annual Men of the Year issue. With his signature energy and creative wordplay, Tripp has repeatedly influenced internet culture through his viral music and content. He has been profiled in The New York Times, GQ, Men’s Health, E! News, and more. Tripp’s music has earned him co-signs from major hip hop acts such as RiFF RAFF (Jody Highroller), Blocboy JB, Dizzy Wright, and Grammy Award-winning producer Jahlil Beats. Tripp—also known as the Vanilla Thriller, the Rap Game Liberace, and the Desert Flamingo—has grown a loyal fan base on social media where he shares his energetic music, Desert Money lifestyle, appreciation for zaftig women, and the overall journey of a natural born demon time desert daddy hustler with Wonka energy.
