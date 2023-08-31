Home mission accomplished to perfection. Lacko from Most takes victory and second place

Thanks to Adam Lacko, the Buggyra ZM Racing team — and with him, the enthusiastic Czech spectators — could celebrate a great return to the Goodyear FIA ETRC.

MOST, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The 2017 champion turned his only home start at the Most racing circuit into a sensational win on Saturday and a second place on Sunday!"That's why we decided to come to Most! We wanted to please the home fans and show them in the best light. And thanks to Adam, we managed to do it in a perfect way. Although he hadn't been in the FIA ETRC for ten months, he quickly got used to it again and gave a performance that made the Czech fans jump out of their seats. We are glad that we put on such an excellent show," said Jan Kalivoda, head of communications for Buggyra.The busy schedule had already set the first qualifying session for Friday afternoon. It earned Adam, who unlike other competitors had only two practice sessions in the truck, an eighth-place finish. However, he looked positively on his position in the fourth row at the start. "An eighth-place finish would mean first at the start of a handicap race, and that wouldn't be bad," he said.Then, shortly before noon on Saturday, he showed that it's not only with the heart that you can race, but also with the head. Lacko defended his eighth place ahead of Portugal's José Eduardo Rodrigues, securing the best possible position for the second heat. "There was a lot of hope in the warm-up this morning, but unfortunately for us, the sun came out in the end. Eighth place was as planned, but it couldn't have gone any better anyway," said Adam.In the afternoon, the roaring stands witnessed a concert for Adam Lacko and his truck. The Buggyra pilot secured the lead from the start, and an interruption due to a crash at the start and subsequent restart did not change that. Even if the intruding Steffi Halm had stood on her head, there was simply no better driver in Most than the Czech racer at that moment. After the nerve-wracking drama, only just over six-tenths of a second separated them at the finish. Adam thus celebrated his first triumph in the FIA ETRC since Zolder last year."It turned out the way we tried to plan it. But we honestly didn't believe it would work out so beautifully. It wasn't an easy race at all, although I got off to a very good start. I was quite disappointed when they raised the red flag right afterwards, as I had managed to build up a small lead. Fortunately, I was able to make a good second start. I could feel Steffi behind me; I didn't look back often, only sometimes. I was concentrating on not making any mistakes, not overheating the truck, and the fifty-five held up. I'm very happy. I really hope the audience enjoyed it too. I could hear their enthusiasm as I passed the grandstands in the cab, which gave me goosebumps. That's what we're racing for!" said a satisfied Lacko.The ovation from the stands was a special experience for him. "Anyone who hasn't raced can't imagine what goes through a person's mind at the end of a race. The worst part is the last lap. That's when the euphoria starts stirring inside you, but you still have a few kilometers to go where a lot of things can still happen."Sunday in Most was better suited for water sports than sunbathing. Wet asphalt is something Adam Lacko loves, though, so he was only a match for this year's dominant Norbert Kiss in the superpole. After starting behind the Hungarian in the MAN, Lacko maintained second place in his Buggyra and circled around for the entire eleven laps, unthreatened by anyone, toward the second Bridge box. The margin over third-placed Jochen Hahn is a testament to how well he was doing on the wet surface on Sunday before lunchtime: he beat the German veteran by more than 17 seconds."The rain played into our hands a lot. The race looked easy, but it wasn't easy at all. It was a yellow flag start, so we avoided any collisions. After one lap, they let it go green, so Norbert and I started to make a run for it. For the first two laps, I was confident I could hold him off and try to attack. But cooler heads prevailed, and I changed my mind. I told myself that second place was better than nothing. It's very easy to make mistakes on the water, which would have meant an immediate end," explained the Buggyra driver of his strategy that led to his second-place finish of the weekend.Unfortunately, not everything would go quite as planned. In the last race, when a heavy downpour started, the Buggyra driver could not see the finish. Lacko pitted at the end of the first lap. "The whole weekend went well. It made us happy. It's not a tragedy that the last race didn't go well. For our fans, we finished first yesterday and second today. I am very satisfied," said Adam about the successful races in Most.