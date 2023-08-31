Clinitouch expands remote monitoring technology across Europe, with new partner in Malta

A patient using the Clinitouch software app to monitor their health remotely Arthur Gerada, CEO, Healthcare Logistics Ltd

A collaboration between Clinitouch and Healthcare Logistics Ltd will bring remote monitoring technology from the UK’s NHS to transform patient care in Malta.

MALTA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinitouch has teamed up with a leading company specialising in combining healthcare and IT services to help optimise patient care in Malta, marking its first partnership in continental Europe.

The remote monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health and powered by Microsoft Azure, allows medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care outside of hospitals & clinics.

The partnership will largely focus on the highest prevalence diseases in Malta, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and COPD. These chronic conditions, combined with an ageing population, add additional pressure on already stretched healthcare resources.

By using Clinitouch technology, Healthcare Logistics Limited will be able to provide healthcare teams with real-time remote measurement of patients’ symptoms – helping to identify where intervention may be required. Combining vital sign readings like blood pressure and pulse rate with patient questionnaires, Clinitouch has been proven to improve management of long-term conditions and reduce hospital admissions.

The aim is to provide more enhanced care from any location, helping to optimise the use of healthcare resources and reduce bed-block across Malta.

Arthur Gerada, CEO at Healthcare Logistics Ltd, commented: “We believe that by adding Clinitouch to our comprehensive range of services, we can help to reduce bed-blocking, focus on patients who need care the most and decrease healthcare related costs. We’re excited to build on our new partnership to improve healthcare in Malta through remote patient monitoring technology.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director at Clinitouch, added: “From the very start of our conversations at Arab Health, it was clear there was real synergy in vision and values with the team at Healthcare Logistics. With their fantastic knowledge of the healthcare sector in Malta, and their vast experience of bringing innovative solutions to the country, I’m sure this new partnership will deliver brilliant clinical and patient outcomes for the Maltese population.”

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global partnership program backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. Following its launch in South Africa in June, Clinitouch is also designing projects in Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

More countries will be announced soon, and companies interested in introducing the tech to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com/partner-program.

