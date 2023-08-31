GMO Testing Market Size Expected To Reach $3.24 Billion By 2027

GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s GMO testing market forecast, the GMO testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.24 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global GMO testing industry is due to the increased production of genetically modified crops. Europe region is expected to hold the largest GMO testing market share. Major GMO testing companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited.

GMO Testing Market Segments

• By Trait: Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay

• By Processed Food Types: Bakery and confectionery, Meat products, Breakfast cereals and snacks, Food additives, Other Processed Food

• By Crop Tested: Corn, Soybean, Rapeseed Or Canola, Potato, Other Crops

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

GMO testing qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in the food or feed samples to meet the appropriate national and international controls, performs independent verification to trade in confidence with countries specifying GMO-free products, and prevents cross-contamination throughout the supply chain.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. GMO Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. GMO Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

