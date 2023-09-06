AUDIOTOOL & DUBLAB JOIN FORCES TO PRESENT LIVE BROADCAST FROM THE SUNSET STRIP

Audiotool Logo black Audiotool x Dublab Flyer Dublab

Music collaboration platform Audiotool and community radio Dublab featuring emerging artists

Thrilled to bring together these communities that have been growing organically at dublab and audiotool, which both are all about positive feedback, learning, inclusivity and inspiration.” — Andreas Jacobi, Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On September 16, 2023 from 6pm to 10pm PST, Audiotool and dublab are joining forces for an event and live broadcast from the Sunset Strip. With no shortage of entertainment, the evening will feature live sets from upcoming acts including Dstrk, Ill Camille, Astrum and Po9t. Audiotool and dublab DJs will provide the perfect soundtrack and dublab’s DJ 'Lady C will be host of the evening along with Audiotool producer Naswalt.Audiotool’s mission is to foster creativity and collaboration through music by making professional audio production accessible to anyone in the world. dublab’s focus has been to advance the growth of positive music, arts, and culture. With these respective missions and audience in mind, both organizations have come together to present this live event from a Hollywood production studio.As part of the Audiotool Summer Games , a series of producer challenges from the community for the community, Audiotool users are invited to submit tracks starting Tuesday 8/29. Three artists at the event - Dstrk, Po9t and Elle E.D. - will rap live over a track which each one of them will choose from the submitted tracks."dublab and Audiotool are both empowering creatives to engage with, learn from and be inspired by each other,” said Alejandro Cohen, dublab Executive Director. “To bring these two communities together will make it possible for our local LA crowd as well as our respective international audience to get to know one another and the music that’s at the heart of both communities.”“We are thrilled to join forces with dublab and present this unique event, which not only celebrates 13 years of music created on Audiotool but also communities that have been growing organically at dublab and audiotool, which both are all about positive feedback, learning, inclusivity and inspiration” said Andreas Jacobi, Audiotool CEO and Co-Founder.Anyone can watch the livestream by tuning in live to www.dublab.com , or visiting www.audiotool.com , and www.twitch.tv/audiotoollive To join in person, RSVP via https://audiotool-dublab.eventbrite.com There’s limited capacity. This is a free / 21+ only event.###Live acts:- Ill Camille will rap live- Dstrk will rap live over an Audiotool track from the current competition- Elle E.D. will add live vocals over an Audiotool track from the current competition- Po9t will also do live vocals over a winning track from the current competition- Astrum will perform his older Audiotool tracks live with physical modular synths.Host:Christina 'Lady C' (dublab)Naswalt (audiotool)DJ sets:- Damar Davis- Akumen- VLTRA aka TLIM SHUG###About AudiotoolAudiotool is a free, powerful cloud-based music production tool that was built to make it easier to collaborate. The company’s mission is to make music production accessible to everyone and connect creators globally. The award-winning online digital audio workstation (DAW) offers free access for anyone, paired with the strong educational support from a highly engaged community. Audiotool connects musicians, producers and students worldwide. Collaborating on tracks in real-time, learning music production skills with and from others while sharing progress with talented people from all over the world are unique features of Audiotool.About DublabSince 1999 dublab has been broadcasting live from Los Angeles, and producing programming that enriches the Los Angeles community and beyond. For 24 years, dublab has been part of the creative ecosystem of the city through its core program, dublab radio and its ever-expanding mission through events, films, exhibits, publications and educational initiatives.Media contactspress@audiotool.commegan@dublab.com

Audiotool Co-Founder Daniel Rowland challenges anyone to create a catchy beat. Rappers Dstrk and others will chose their favorite and rap live over it at event.