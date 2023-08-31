Join The Pet Party Celebrating Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends This Saturday
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Ice Cream 1 Hour Party in Santa Monica, on Saturday Sept 2, 2023 for Adults, Kids, and Pets.
9/2 at 2pm Join The Pet Party at Sweet Rose Creamery; 2726 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "Love to Party for Good...Simply, bring your dog (if you have another pet, just bring a picture of them); tell us how your pet would make a great Prez! To earn a gift card for The Sweetest Ice Cream Stores in LA."
Recruiting for Good loves to celebrate talented hardworking Americans, happy pets, and sweet kids too; Join The Pet Party (The Party for All).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our sweet parties are for 1 hour, so be on time or you'll miss all the fun! Our parties are on 9/2 at 2pm in Santa Monica, and on 9/3 at 3pm in Culver City (check out our website www.JoinThePetParty.org) to see the address of ice cream stores."
About
Join The Pet Party is a sweet campaign for social change; we inspire positivity by hosting sweet ice cream parties in the community celebrating happy pets and sweet human friends. Kids who work on 'The Sweetest Gigs,' are hired to help serve the community. Simply, attend our party by bringing your dog (if you have another pet just bring a picture) and tell us why he/she would make a great Prez to earn a gift card for the best ice cream stores in LA. Our parties are for 1 hour, so be on time or you'll miss all the fun. To learn more visit www.JoinThePetParty.org
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
Love to Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Then...Our Sweet Foodie Treats are Perfect for You! We created something for everyone who loves to eat (adults, pets, and kids). Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn gift cards for fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids. www.SweetFoodieTreats.com
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
