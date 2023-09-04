Needle Coke Market to surpass US$ 4.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.35% driven by the robust electric vehicle adoption

The needle coke market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% from an initial value of $3.384 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.872 billion in 2028.

The needle coke market is driven by the need for lithium-ion batteries and graphite electrodes, especially for electric vehicles, and also plays a crucial role as a trigger in electric arc furnaces.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence