Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Sustainable Finance Manager (CSFM™) Program
The CSFM™ program prepares financial leaders to spearhead their organization's sustainability efforts and contribute to a more sustainable financial system.”SINGAPORE, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is excited to introduce the Chartered Sustainable Finance Manager (CSFM™) program. Developed in collaboration with ESG experts, sustainability leaders, and finance professionals, this innovative program equips finance managers with the knowledge and skills to drive sustainability initiatives and integrate ESG factors into all areas of finance and business.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CSFM™ curriculum covers key topics including sustainable finance frameworks, ESG reporting, sustainable investing, green bonds, carbon markets, and integrating sustainability into financial modeling and analysis. Participants will gain practical insights into sustainability risks and opportunities, emerging regulations and disclosure requirements, stakeholder engagement strategies, and innovative sustainable finance instruments.
"Sustainability has become an imperative for finance teams looking to future-proof their organizations and drive long-term value creation," said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CSFM™ program prepares financial leaders to spearhead their organization's sustainability efforts and contribute to a more sustainable financial system."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CSFM™ program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Upon completing the CSFM™ program, graduates will receive the Chartered Sustainable Finance Manager (CSFM™) designation, a credential that signals their mastery of sustainable finance concepts and ability to implement ESG initiatives. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CSFM™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/csfm
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/csfm-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
