FEMA Hosts Readiness Event for Older Adults

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Center for Elders’ Independence (CEI) will host a Golden Ready Preparedness Forum for Older Adults on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The California Endowment, 2000 Franklin St., Oakland, CA 94612.

The event will provide preparedness education and resources for older adults and caregivers in Oakland and beyond through an in person and online viewing experience.

“CEI is proud to partner with FEMA for this pre-eminent disaster preparedness event for older adults. As we are passionately dedicated to supporting the health, dignity, and quality of life for older adults, we recognize the critical role that a sense of physical safety plays in supporting overall wellbeing,” said Maria E. Zamora, CEI President and CEO.

The event will feature a variety of workshops and information on topics such as:

natural disaster preparedness,

active shooter preparedness,

cybersecurity awareness,

and health preparedness in the event of a disaster

“We are excited to host this event to provide older adults with the information and resources they need to prepare for emergencies,” said Tammy Littrell, FEMA Region 9 Deputy Administrator. “We know that older adults are often disproportionately affected by disasters, so it is important to make sure they have the tools they need to stay safe.”

There will also be opportunities to connect with community resources and organizations, including City of Oakland, Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, Sutter Health, LifeLong Medical, Operation Dignity, Center of Independent-Berkeley, LeadingAge California and more.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP is required. To RSVP, please visit fema.gov/event/goldenready.



The Center for Elders’ Independence provides high-quality, affordable, integrated healthcare services to the elderly, which promote autonomy, quality of life, and the ability of individuals to live in their communities. CEI offers a Program of All-Inclusive Care (PACE) for the Elderly, a health plan designed for seniors providing holistic care to older adults with complicated health conditions so they can stay home.

The California Endowment is a private, statewide health foundation committed to making quality, affordable health care accessible to all Californians. The Endowment was founded in 1996 with a mission to expand access to quality health care for underserved individuals and communities and to promote fundamental improvements in the health status of all Californians.