Introducing “Doc Fix That!” The Ultimate Business Solution Featured on Brushwood Media Network

A new show where sick businesses have the Doc Fix That! Dr. Allen Steven Lycka, and co-host Mitch Cammidge are the go-to resource for those seeking an edge.
We have to get creative not only in how we address business issues but in how we present ideas so they are directly answering questions businesses have.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an exhilarating new adventure in business enhancement with the launch of “Doc Fix That!” hosted by the renowned serial entrepreneur Dr. Allen Steven Lycka, and co-host Mitch Cammidge. Together they are inviting all businesses out there to tune in, from startups to established enterprises, who are ready to witness a transformation as they dissect and diagnose the ailments affecting not just startups but established enterprises on Brushwood Media Network. The show airs on Saturdays at 2:00 pm Eastern Time and again at 8:00 pm.
With a dash of humor and over 35 years of business success, Dr. Lycka provides an entertaining show where sick businesses have the "Doc Fix That!" Brushwood Media Network proudly presents this innovative show that promises to revolutionize the way people address business challenges. It is not just a show; it’s a remedy for businesses in need.
"In today's marketplace, things are constantly in flux in ways no one could have predicted. We have to get creative not only in how we address those issues but in how we present ideas so they are directly answering questions business owners, small and large, have to remain competitive and stay profitable. We do that with a dash of humor, as with the stress people experience in keeping business moving. Mitch Cammidge and I want to give people a reason to chuckle. Laughter is also critical to personal and professional success. With over 35 years as an entrepreneur, I bring my marketing prowess to the table to serve others and have a great time doing it," says Dr. Allen Steven Lycka.
About Dr. Allen Steven Lycka
Dr. Allen Lycka, MD, is the host and executive director of "How to Live A Fantastic Life," a syndicated radio show exclusively on Brushwood Media Network, along with "Doc Fix That," enjoyed by millions monthly. He co-authors The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life, bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe with Corey Poirier, and The Pillars of Success with Jack Canfield. For 30 + years, he was an academic physician in private practice. Now, he works with individuals and organizations to guide them in living the fantastic life they deserve to prosper personally and professionally. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.drallenlycka.com. Dr. Lycka is available for interviews on how he works with people, his radio shows, and more. Email him at Allen@drallenlycka.com and visit https://www.drallenlycka.com/pressroom/.
About Mitch Cammidge
Business owner and mentor to hundreds of growing people, multi-event speaker, small business marketing genius, visionary of Mitch Cammidge Coaching, savage in business, father and husband, and driven to build global impact with a local result. He believes that business needs to be simple in its design, elegant in its operation, and repeatable in its systems. Anything less is unacceptable. He wants the whole world to learn how to run a business and win!
About Brushwood Media Network
Brushwood Media Network continues to captivate audiences across the digital radio landscape with a commitment to quality content and a diverse range of programming. For more information about "Doc Fix That!" and other engaging programs offered by Brushwood Media Network, visit https://brushwoodmedianetwork.com/.
