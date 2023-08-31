PREME Lands Two World-Renowned Artists as NFT Partners in First Month
PREME Token 0x7d0c49057c09501595a8ce23b773bb36a40b521f (Uniswap:PREME)
PREME will create a freedom for so many artists and musicians to grow their brand and communities.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PREME, who burst onto the cryptocurrency/ NFT scene at ETH Toronto, proudly announces the signing of two world-class artists. A business-driven WEB2 to WEB3 solutions-based crypto project, PREME understands the value of business partnerships and bringing new and loyal money into the cryptocurrency market.
— Johnathan Maness AKA The1legbandit
JACK STORMS through his life and career developed a true gift, an ability to envision and physically shape by hand, one-of-a kind designs in crystal. Displayed across the world, JACK’s breathtaking artwork instantly wows and mesmerizes as light reflects, refracts, and casts colored shadows through his crystals. Featured in major motion pictures, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, each crystal is unique and timeless.
Victoria Fard, an NFT artist, who recently had the honor of having her innovative artwork featured throughout Times Square in New York City, for 30 consecutive days, is highly sought after for her ingenuity and creativity. Currently featured in SuperRare, an invitation-only NFT gallery, Victoria’s art is truly thought-provoking and inspiring.
PREME’s vision for these two groundbreaking artists and others involves pairing physical art or music with NFTs.
Jack’s PREME NFT collection will fractionalize his IRL (in real life) pieces and create rewards for his NFT holders and discounts for purchasers of the physical crystals.
Victoria plans to launch an NFT LOVE Collection with PREME this February, highlighting Valentine’s Day and the month of love through her extraordinary vision.
Not only do these partnerships allow the artists to thrive and create an ever-growing and active community through NFT sales, each NFT sale greatly helps the PREME token with a buy and burn mechanism built into the NFT contracts.
“The way we are doing this, has never been done before,” Johnathan Maness, aka the1legbandit.
Expanding into WEB3 allows for mass exposure and also cuts gallery costs, affording each artist access to more time and money, to grow their community and create their masterpieces.
Victoria Fard talks about her work "MILAGRO | PAYAPA," which appeared on the screens of Times Square as the July 2023 Midnight Moment.