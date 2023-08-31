The Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic Funds Important Programs for Youth

The Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic Is September 9th Youth enjoy themselves at the free golf clinic held each summer. 2022 Deacon R.B. Cole Scholarship Recipient Quentin Clark with Memphis Laymen President Charles Ewing, Penny Hardaway, and Memphis Laymen Director Pastor Derrick Davis

The Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic is Saturday, September 9th and the proceeds benefit small Memphians in a big way.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic is Saturday, September 9th. This is the fourth year for the charity event, which serves as the official golf tournament of the Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration that draws an average of 50,000 people to the city each year. Over 100 hundred players hit the greens during the golf tournament to play with University of Memphis Mens Basketball Head Coach Anferenee “Penny” Hardaway for a great cause. Tee time is 8 a.m. at Tunica National. Cigna Healthcare company returned as the title sponsor for the fourth year.

Proceeds from the golf tournament are used to support three key efforts:

1. A free one-week summer golf clinic at the Links at Whitehaven for over 50 youth.

2. The Deacon R.B. Cole Scholarship, totaling $10,000, assists deserving college students in accomplishing their goal of higher education.

3. The Jump Academy summer camp provides a free six to eight-week summer sports and enrichment camp for ages 8 – 17 that includes golf, volleyball, basketball, track and field, football, and cheerleading. Students also learn skills like etiquette, how to tie a necktie, baking, and music with fun field trips mixed in.

The Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic is sponsored by the Memphis District Laymen, an auxiliary of the Memphis District Association, which is part of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. The Memphis District Association is comprised of over 60 churches in the City of Memphis that assist and strengthen the community through outreach ministry.

Charles L. Ewing, Sr. of Ewing Moving & Storage, Inc., is the Memphis District Laymen president. "As the golf tournament grows, so do our community efforts. This was our first year hosting the Jump Academy, and it was a great success. Parents were able to leave their children in a safe and nurturing environment at no cost to them. Those children left with more knowledge than they came with and greater self-esteem.”

Participants in the Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic receive several perks. They can attend the Early Bird Registration and Reception being held at the National Civil Rights Museum on September 7th. The 2023 Deacon R.B. Cole Scholarship recipients will be announced then. On the day of the tournament, in addition to a spirited round of golf, participants will receive a delicious meal during the awards luncheon, a Nike golf shirt, and a swag bag with several other quality gifts. During the hole-in-one competitions, players can test their skills to win one of two brand-new cars. An exciting raffle with prizes such as golf clubs and flat-screen TVs is also held.

Registration for the golf tournament is at capacity, but hole sponsorships are still available for purchase. Additional sponsors who make our efforts possible include Gossett Motor Cars, Nike, TVA, Valero, Principle Toyota, FedEx, Renasant Bank, MLGW, Memphis Tourism, Regional One Health, All World Management, Veasley Paving Services, Inc., City of Memphis, Memphis Rebounders, New York Life, the National Civil Rights Museum, and the Memphis District Association (MDA). For more information, visit memphisdistrictgolfclassic.org or call 901.265.4886.