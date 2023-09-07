Free Small Charities Master Class for Canadian Nonprofit Professionals Sponsored by The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub is a Liquidator for Good Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology

Professionals working in small charities are invited to attend CanadaHelps webinar series Sept 18-23, 2023 to learn practical fundraising and digital strategies

With The Charity Hub’s support, we expanded this year’s resources and speaker line up to provide a free and invaluable educational webinar series for all Canadian charities to attend, learn, and grow.” — Duke Chang, President and Chief Executive Office, CanadaHelps

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH) is sponsoring a five-day online Small Charities Master Class hosted by CanadaHelps and designed specifically for professionals working in small charities. Attendees will participate in workshops and learn from industry experts on topics such as fundraising, partnerships, digital transformation, and more to elevate their brand and increase donations.

TCH proudly sponsors this event to inspire and support Canadian charity professionals to gain new skills and ideas to promote their cause and raise more charitable funds to enhance programs and services in the communities they serve.

“Many people in our communities are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, and most are dealing with heightened inflation so the demand for charity programs and services continues to grow,” says Dave Rolleston, Founder & CEO of The Charity Hub. “We know small charities have a tight budget. The Charity Hub saw this as an incredible opportunity to partner with CanadaHelps to support nonprofits and grow their knowledge and impact in the community.”

For the week of September 18th, registered attendees will attend an online 90-minute session every day with time split between a keynote speaker and a panel discussion with industry experts.

On the first day, TCH’s Dave Rolleston will present how charities can 'Expand Corporate Partnerships Through Product Donations'. TCH’s professional and responsible liquidation service helps corporations support charities by turning their excess, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory into CASH charitable donations with no hassle or cost for nonprofits.

To view the agenda, speakers, and to register, visit CanadaHelps 2023 Small Charities Master Class.

ABOUT THE CHARITY HUB

The Charity Hub (TCH) provides a service that helps corporations turn excess, refurbished, and customer-returned inventory into cash donations for their favourite charities through responsible and strategic product liquidation. As a Liquidator for Good, TCH makes it easy for global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers to liquidate inventory by coordinating all logistics and sales and then donating 50% of TCH’s net profits to the suppliers’ preferred cause. TCH’s unique Triple Impact Effect − liquidate, sustain, and donate − helps companies elevate their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) profiles. To learn more about turning excess into impact, visit THECHARITYHUB.COM.

ABOUT CANADAHELPS

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com, where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 26,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, over 3.9 million people have given more than $2.7 billion through CanadaHelps. To learn more, visit CANADAHELPS.ORG.

How The Charity Hub Helps Charities