Proper’s Short-Term Rental Insurance Is the Only Policy That Provides No Limit on Damage Caused by a Guest
Proper Insurance expanded its comprehensive coverage to protect hosts against property damage, party-related incidents, theft, vandalism, and financial losses.BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a short-term rental host hands over their keys to a guest through platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, or even through booking direct, they're essentially entrusting their property to a stranger. Most standard insurance policies view the handing over of keys as property entrustment, often leading to gaps in coverage for any guest-caused damages.
Proper Insurance addresses the unique risks faced by vacation rental owners by providing comprehensive coverage to address industry-specific challenges, standing out as the only insurance product in the U.S. that includes no limits on damage caused by guests.
Guest-caused damage is just one example of a coverage gap found in many standard insurance policies. Another gap Proper Insurance outlines is that while most contracts cover vandalism, this only covers vandalism on the exterior, such as a passerby spray painting, egging, or TP-ing the property, not vandalism caused by a person whom you’ve given the keys to the property.
Recognizing these gaps, Proper Insurance has expanded coverage for guest-related damages. This can be a host's top concern when entering the short-term rental industry and looking for a comprehensive policy.
To showcase the importance of adequate coverage for short-term rental hosts, Proper Insurance highlights real-world examples such as:
A recent scam targeted Airbnb hosts, resulting in home robberies.
An Airbnb in Cape Cod suffered over $3,000 in guest-caused damages.
An Airbnb host faced major expenses after guests threw an unauthorized party.
Proper Insurance is the nation's leading short-term vacation rental insurance provider, with the most comprehensive policy on the market protecting homes in all 50 states with unmatched coverage for property, revenue, and business liability, customized to include guest-caused theft/damage, liquor liability, amenity liability (bikes, kayaks, hot tub, etc.), bed bugs, squatters, and more.
To learn more about Proper Insurance’s comprehensive coverage for short-term rentals, visit www.proper.insure.
Olivia Chamberlin
Proper Insurance
+1 888-631-6680
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other