6th circuit commission seeks applicants for Fincham circuit judge vacancy in Platte County





30 August 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge for Division I of the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Platte County) created by the retirement of Judge Thomas C. Fincham, effective December 31, 2023. Fincham has served as a judge on the Platte County circuit court since 2010.





Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Sixth Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Applicants who recently applied for the newly created circuit judge vacancy in the Sixth Circuit will not need to submit a new application if they wish to be considered for the Division I circuit judge vacancy but will need to notify the commission in writing of their intent to apply for this vacancy.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.









For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available here:









The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023.





The commission expects to meet Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Platte County Courthouse, 415 3rd Street, in Platte City, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public may participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division I of the Platte County circuit court.





Members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Mark Ferguson and Jared Welch; and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline closes.





Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



