Suspect Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense: 200 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the 200 Block of 19th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:25 pm, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of the gunshots. Upon arrival, officers were provided with photos of the suspect. There were no injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

