Disagree with FEMA? Know Your Options to Appeal

CHICAGO - Cook County residents who disagree with FEMA’s assistance decision have the option to submit an appeal and have their case reconsidered.

After registering for FEMA assistance, applicants receive a letter explaining FEMA’s eligibility decision and the reason for that decision. Read your letter carefully because it specifies why you are not currently eligible and recommends actions that may change the decision.

You may need to provide additional information or documents. For example, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits from other sources, including insurance. However, if your policy doesn’t cover all your essential needs, you may submit your insurance settlement documents for FEMA to review.

Examples of other missing documents may include proof of identity, verification that you owned or occupied the damaged property, or proof that the damaged property was your primary residence at the time of the disaster. Additionally, if you told FEMA your home was safe to live in when you registered, but your situation has changed, you can contact the FEMA Helpline by calling 800-621-3362 to have your property inspected and reconsidered for assistance. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Everyone has the right to appeal a FEMA decision. An appeal must be filed in the form of a signed letter, by the applicant, within 60 days of the date on the decision letter. In the appeal, explain why you disagree with the decision. Include any requested information and supporting documentation. Be sure to include the following:

Applicant’s full name, current address and phone number

Address of the applicant’s pre-disaster primary residence

Applicant’s signature and the date

Applicant’s registration number (on every page)

FEMA disaster declaration number – DR-4728 (on every page)

If the person writing the appeal letter is not the applicant or a member of the applicant’s household, a statement must be included granting the writer authorization to act on your behalf.

Appeal letters and supporting documentation can be uploaded quickly to your account on DisasterAssistance.gov or faxed to 800-827-8112. Please ensure all faxes include the cover sheet provided with your FEMA decision letter.

Your appeal may also be submitted at a Disaster Recovery Center where staff are available to assist you. Disaster Recovery Centers continue to be opened across the affected areas; find your nearest center by visiting the Disaster Recovery Center Locator.

Appeals can also be mailed to:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

For more information about Cook County’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is October 16, 2023.