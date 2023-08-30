For Immediate Release:

August 30, 2023

Get Your 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting Regulations Summary, Hunting Atlas

PRATT – The wait for Kansas’ top hunting-related publications is over. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has confirmed that the state’s 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting and Furharvesting Regulations Summary and 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting Atlas are available now. Both publications are free, available online at ksoutdoors.com, and in print at nearly all license vendor locations. Hunters may also request mailed copies by calling (620) 672-5911.

The hunting regulations summary includes common rules, methods of take, season dates, bag and possession limits, as well as a list of game wardens by county, and more.

The hunting atlas includes maps of all publicly accessible hunting land in Kansas, to include Walk-in Hunting Access areas, state and federal public wildlife areas, and more. And soon, Garmin GPS and Google Earth files will be available for download, making finding a place to hunt even easier.

To access electronic versions of the 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting and Furharvesting Regulations Summary and 2023-2024 Kansas Hunting Atlas, visit ksoutdoors.com or download the Go Outdoors KS mobile app, here.

Whether you decide to keep them on your phone, laptop, or hard copies in the truck or boat, no hunter in Kansas should be without them.

