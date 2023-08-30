SwimRight Academy's Commitment to Water Safety Strengthened Through Community Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- SwimRight Academy is excited to share its continued dedication to water safety awareness through an aligned effort with local school districts and educational institutions. This proactive step reflects SwimRight Academy's unwavering commitment to promoting safe water practices and holistic child development.
Founded in 2005 by Olympic Champion Lenny Krayzelburg, SwimRight Academy has consistently championed water safety education. Drawing from its legacy, the academy seeks to enhance its impact by working in parallel with local educational entities to spread awareness about water safety practices and the potential developmental benefits of swimming for children.
The state of Florida faces a notable challenge with drowning incidents, particularly concerning children. By reinforcing water safety knowledge among parents and caregivers, SwimRight Academy, local schools, and educational institutions intend to empower the community to make informed decisions about water-related activities.
In light of the importance of water safety and its potential risks, SwimRight Academy urges parents to take the necessary steps to make sure their child is water-safe.
If you're unsure about your child's skills, SwimRight Academy recommends enrolling them for a free safety skills evaluation. This simple evaluation could be a crucial step in preventing waterrelated incidents and giving your child essential life-saving skills.
With its rich expertise and advocacy in water safety, SwimRight Academy stands at the forefront of this effort. Lenny Krayzelburg's profound dedication to children's safety around water environments further amplifies the impact of this initiative.
SwimRight Academy
