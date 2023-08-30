J.R. Majewski , former Ohio CD9 candidate , served in Afghanistan updated DD form 214 confirms
J.R. Majewski was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal according to an updated DD 214 form dated 8/2023 confirmed by VFAF Veterans for Trump
VFAF stood behind Majewski in 2022 and we will stand with him through 2024 should he re-enter the race”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The Official Press of Veterans for Trump :
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President
J.R. Majewski , who was endorsed by former president Trump and VFAF Veterans for Trump, drew controversy with a “unverifiable” military record during 2022 election cycle. https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/ohio-republican-candidate-denies-misrepresenting-military-service/story?id=90430399
Military records are now updated to confirm J.R. Majewski was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal according to an updated DD 214 form dated 8/2023 confirmed by VFAF Veterans for Trump.
https://veteransfortrump.us/j-r-majewski-served-in-afghanistan-updated-dd-form-214-confirms/
J.R. Majewski was born in Toledo, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1999 to 2003 and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2006.
In 2003, Majewski began his career in Nuclear Security at FirstEnergy’s (FE) Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station located in Oak Harbor, Ohio. First Energy’s Leadership Team quickly recognized Majewski’s intellect and leadership capabilities while he served as the Assistant Project Manager during their reactor vessel head replacement. After his proven success, Majewski was rapidly promoted, becoming the youngest Project Manager in the company’s history.
Majewski went on to manage multiple multi-million-dollar projects within the nuclear industry and earned a reputation for his leadership style and ability to transform struggling projects, programs, and portfolios into high performers.
Majewski is currently an ambassador with Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump and recently issued a statement on the Arlington National Cemetery: https://veteransfortrump.us/veterans-for-trump-issues-official-statement-condemning-the-planned-removal-of-arlington-national-cemetery-monument/
The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal - In March 2003, President Bush approved the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for award to Air Force active duty, Reserve and Guard personnel as recognition for their service in the Global War on Terrorism. For eligibility of the GWOT-E, individuals must have deployed abroad, on or after September 11, 2001 and a future date to be determined, for service in Operations Enduring Freedom or Operation Iraqi Freedom, and meet one of the following:
-Assigned, attached, or mobilized to a unit participating in OEF/OIF and serving for 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days (there is no time limit required for nonconsecutive days to be accumulated)
-Be engaged in actual combat against the enemy and under circumstances involving grave danger or death or serious bodily injury from enemy action, regardless of time served in OEF/OIF
-Killed, wounded or injured requiring medical evacuation from Operations OEF/OIF
For more information on JR Majewski visit : https://twitter.com/JRMajewski/status/1690060009114091521/photo/1
Stan Fitzgerald Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
JR Majewski interviews with Stan Fitzgerald October 2022