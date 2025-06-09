Veterans for America First VFAF Secures 85% Win Rate in 2025 Georgia GOP Elections said Stan Fitzgerald

Josh McKoon Veterans for America First Endorsement Georgia Veterans for America First State Chapter

VFAF Veterans for America First Secures 85% Win Rate in 2025 Georgia GOP Elections with 17 of 20 Endorsements Victorious

VFAF Team Members are the hardest working grassroots leaders in the country” — Jared Craig Georgia VFAF President

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans for America First (VFAF), originally established in 2015 as Veterans for Trump, continues to strengthen its position as the nation’s leading grassroots political movement supporting veterans. At the 2025 Georgia GOP State Convention, VFAF-endorsed candidates swept all four races in which the organization participated—securing a perfect record at the event.VFAF’s national influence is well recognized. Its endorsement has been highlighted by President Donald J. Trump on Truth Social and featured in campaign ads by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Numerous congressional candidates have successfully used the endorsement to gain an edge in competitive primaries. Ballotpedia now maintains a dedicated page for VFAF, acknowledging it as one of the most impactful political endorsements in the country.At the Georgia State Convention, the VFAF endorsement played a crucial role. Chairman Josh McKoon received VFAF’s national backing before later securing President Trump’s endorsement. In a crowded field, Seanie Zappendorf’s public embrace of the VFAF endorsement during her speech was seen as a key factor in her victory over a Georgia Republican Assembly-backed opponent. Other endorsed candidates, Salleigh Grubbs and James Dvorak, also secured wins.These victories build on earlier success in Georgia, where VFAF-backed candidates won 4 out of 5 district races and 9 out of 11 county contests. With 17 wins out of 20 races statewide, VFAF currently holds an impressive 85% win rate in Georgia’s 2025 GOP election cycle.Georgia State Chapter Leadership:Jared Craig – Attorney, President GA VFAF State Chapter, National VPBundy Cobb – Vietnam Veteran – Deputy Ops DirectorFrederic Mulika – Veteran, Law enforcement officer, Operations DirectorJerry Ramsey- Lieutenant Colonel, Vietnam Veteran, VFAF Vice PresidentLucretia Hughes – National talk show host, Communications DirectorKartik Bhatt- Indians for Trump, Deputy Political DirectorStan Fitzgerald – Political Director Retired LEO, VFAF Director of educational films featuring “VFAF Veterans for Trump”In other VFAF News:Stan Fitzgerald produces over 150 shows for VFAF Real News with Lucretia Hughes Veterans for America First.Real News with Lucretia Hughes, a Veterans for America First live daily show, continues to reach millions monthly on its Facebook platform.From February through May 2025, Show Production by Stan Fitzgerald and Dave Klucken spearheaded an impactful run of The Real News with Lucretia Hughes, producing a comprehensive series of episodes that brought a wide array of guests to conservative audiences nationwide. Fitzgerald is also a noted film director and producer with Veterans for America First (VFAF) whose credits include VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement, Border Invasion: An American Crisis, and The Fall of Deceit. The guest run on the show provided a critical platform for voices from politics, the military, activism, and journalism.Over the course of four months, Stan Fitzgerald used his VFAF network and hosted 150+ distinct guest appearances, offering nightly conversations that covered political insight, grassroots movements, legislative updates, and patriotic activism. State Legislatures from across the country, high profile grassroots leaders, military veterans and members of the media were booked on the show by Fitzgerald.

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

