California Mobilizes Firefighting Resources Ahead of Red Flag Weather

Published: Aug 30, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The state is prepositioning firefighting equipment and resources as the first red flag warning of the year has been issued for much of the Northern Sacramento Valley.

SACRAMENTO – As much of the Northern Sacramento Valley faces its first red flag warning of the year forecasting critical fire weather conditions, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state has mobilized firefighting resources and equipment to communities most at risk.

What Governor Newsom said: “While wildfire season is year-round in California, we’re heading into some of the most challenging months for fire weather – and we’re better equipped than ever before. We’ve sent additional equipment and firefighters to where the latest weather and prediction technology shows the greatest wildfire risk, and are using some of the most advanced tools in the world to detect and monitor new wildfires.”

In addition to the prepositioned resources, California is leveraging technologies like AI to fight fires faster and smarter, saving countless lives and communities from destruction.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, CAL FIRE recently launched a pilot program that uses AI to monitor live camera feeds and issues alerts if anomalies are detected. Already, the program has successfully alerted CAL FIRE to 77 fires before any 911 calls were made.

Governor Newsom and the Legislature have made record investments in recent years in forest wildfire resiliency totaling $2.8 billion.

How You Can Prevent Wildfires & Stay Safe from Smoke