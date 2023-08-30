Upcoming lane closures for Hanalei Hill slope stabilization

Main, News Posted on Aug 30, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming closures for the week of Sept. 5, on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) as part of the Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project.

A single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) will be needed in the vicinity of the Hanalei Fire and Police Station and the Hanalei Bridge, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic in both directions will be maintained using alternating traffic control. Flaggers will be staged at either end of the work area.

During the closure, crews will clear the project staging area at the bottom of the slope, place construction signs and install required Best Management Practices (BMP). This marks the beginning of work on the permanent Hanalei Hill Slope Stabilization project, which is anticipated to be completed by November 2025, weather-permitting.

To maximize the closure and minimize future disruption to highway users, HDOT crews will perform tree trimming along Hanalei Hill concurrent to the stabilization work.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

