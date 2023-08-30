Nighttime emergency work on Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge

Main, News Posted on Aug 30, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the continuation of emergency bridge repair work for the week of Sept. 5. Emergency deck repairs will affect Kūhiō Highway between North Leho Drive and Kuamoʻo Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8.

This nightly single-lane closure will alternate between the northbound mauka and makai lanes of the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge. Traffic will contraflow through the open northbound lane, depending on the area of work.

The emergency closure is needed to replace damaged deck panels following findings from an emergency bridge inspection in June 2023. Findings showed that 54 of the 255 deck panels along the Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge need replacing.

The first 20 panels were replaced in June, pending delivery of the remaining panels. The remaining 34 panels will be replaced over the course of this work.

There are no speed limit or weight reductions for Mayor Bryan J. Baptiste Memorial Bridge at this time. Motorists are advised to expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area.

Please note all roadwork is weather-permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

