GameDevHQ & MetArena Launch Pro Unity Program for Adult Learners in Alamo, Texas
GameDevHQ and MetArena Collaborate to Launch Professional Unity Developer Program for Adult Learners, Starting at Alamo School District in Texas
This program represents a pivotal moment for adult learners to gain the necessary skills for a career in game development, an industry characterized by its robust demand and continuous innovation.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GameDevHQ, a leading online educational platform focused on cultivating Unity game developers, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with MetArena, a forward-looking technology company specializing in virtual communities and esports. Together, they are introducing the Professional Unity Developer Program for adults residing in Texas. This program is thoughtfully designed to empower individuals within the Alamo School District, equipping them with the skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving field of game development.
The Professional Unity Developer Program presents a unique opportunity for adults to become software engineers using the Unity platform and C#. Combining GameDevHQ's deep educational experience with MetArena's technological innovations, this collaboration promises an enriching learning experience for aspiring developers.
"We're excited to unite with MetArena and offer the Professional Unity Developer Program to the Alamo School District," expressed Jonathan Weinberger, CEO of GameDevHQ. "This program represents a pivotal moment for adult learners to gain the necessary skills for a successful career in game development, an industry characterized by its robust demand and continuous innovation."
Designed for learners at various skill levels, including beginners and those with limited programming experience, the program's curriculum encompasses a comprehensive range of learning resources. From interactive tutorials to hands-on coding exercises, participants will have access to a variety of engaging materials. Additionally, the collaboration with MetArena offers learners the chance to apply their newfound skills in a simulated game development environment, providing a practical and captivating learning journey.
"We're enthusiastic about contributing our virtual engagement technology and esports educational material to this collaboration," shared Marcus Howard, CEO of MetArena. "The integration of our platform with GameDevHQ's curriculum results in an educational experience that is not only instructive but also immersive and enjoyable."
Adult learners residing in the Alamo School District can currently enroll in the Professional Unity Developer Program. Individuals interested in enhancing their competencies and pursuing a career in the dynamic field of game development are encouraged to explore further program details and register at https://www.alamo.edu/readytowork.
The partnership between GameDevHQ and MetArena signifies a significant step towards bridging the gap between academic learning and industry demands. This partnership provides a unique avenue for adult learners within the Alamo School District to elevate their skills and embark on a rewarding journey within the captivating world of game development.
For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus Howard at marcus@metarena.gg or (740)625-1963
About GameDevHQ
GameDevHQ offers an online educational platform dedicated to training aspiring Unity game developers. Rooted in experiential learning and practical skills, GameDevHQ empowers individuals to become career-ready Unity Developers within 120 days.
Website: www.gamedevhq.com
About MetArena
MetArena helps brands scale their employee and customer engagement, with a turn-key esports tournament solution. MetArena also teaches students how to turn their passion for video games into a successful career in the gaming industry.
Website: www.metarena.gg
