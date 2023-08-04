GameDevHQ and Hawai'i Technology Academy Join Forces to Empower Game Development Students in 2023/2024
Successful One-Year Pilot Project Sparks GameDevHQ and Hawai'i Tech Academy Partnership, Offering Cutting-Edge Game Development Courses to Aspiring Developers.
HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GameDevHQ, Inc. and Hawa'ii Technology Academy celebrate the success of their one-year pilot project and forge groundbreaking partnership to empower students with cutting-edge game development courses
[Honolulu, August 2, 2023] - GameDevHQ and Hawai‘i Technology Academy are thrilled to announce the successful completion of their one-year pilot project, which culminated in a groundbreaking partnership to offer comprehensive Game Development courses for students over the next year.
Throughout the pilot project, both institutions collaborated closely to refine the curriculum, leveraging GameDevHQ's online game development expertise and HTA's innovative approach to education. The pilot's resounding success confirmed the effectiveness of the program in empowering aspiring game developers with essential skills and practical experience to excel in the dynamic gaming industry.
"We are incredibly excited about the results of the pilot project," said Jonathan Weinberger, CEO of GameDevHQ. "The positive feedback from students and the remarkable progress they made in their game development abilities have fueled our enthusiasm to extend this opportunity to a broader audience."
Hawai‘i Technology Academy's commitment to harnessing technology education and promoting creativity was instrumental in achieving the pilot project's success. The collaboration enabled students to benefit from a unique learning experience, combining industry insights from GameDevHQ with HTA's state-of-the-art facilities.
"After witnessing the transformative impact of the pilot project on our students, we are proud to formalize this partnership with GameDevHQ," said Andrew Marchetto-Ryan, HTA’s Career-Based Learning Coordinator. "Together, we are poised to empower even more students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the fast-paced world of game development."
The comprehensive curriculum, crafted through the successful pilot project, will continue to offer students an unparalleled educational journey. They will have the opportunity to learn from industry professionals and gain hands-on experience in various aspects of game creation, including game design, graphics, coding, UX design, and more.
Registrations for the Game Development courses are now open for the 2023/2024 academic year for HTA students.
About GameDevHQ:
GameDevHQ is a renowned Unity training company headquartered in Honolulu dedicated to delivering high-quality game development courses to aspiring developers worldwide. Through their innovative approach to education, GameDevHQ aims to democratize access to game development knowledge, nurturing the future talents of the gaming industry.
About Hawai‘i Technology Academy:
Hawai‘i Technology Academy is committed to fostering innovation, technology, and creativity in education. By providing a nurturing environment and comprehensive programs, HTA empowers students to become industry leaders and innovators, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.
