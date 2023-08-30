Orange Label Marketing Supports Clients with Marketing for Sustainability Initiatives
Orange Label unveils its involvement in the marketing of its client’s sustainability initiatives, highlighting a healthier environment and improved wellbeing.
We're echoing the sentiment that prioritizing our planet is synonymous with prioritizing our health.”COSTA MESA, CA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As sustainability increasingly emerges as an essential facet of overall wellness, Orange Label Marketing, a leading full-service marketing agency based in Southern California, is championing this synergy through its commitment to environmental and health-conscious practices. Orange Label is thrilled to unveil its recent involvement in the marketing of two of its client’s sustainability initiatives, highlighting the intersection of a healthier environment and improved wellbeing.
— Rochelle Reiter
With a strong belief that businesses have a role to play in fostering a sustainable future, Orange Label recently completed strategy, copy and design for a dedicated sustainability page on the Greenwell Farms’ website, offering visitors meaningful insight into the Greenwell’s dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible farming practices.
Plus, in collaboration with South Bay International, a recognized manufacturer of innovative sleep products, Orange Label developed a shareable presentation and collateral piece that highlights the company’s overall sustainability initiatives and goals for the future.
"Sustainability is not just about preserving the environment; it’s intrinsically tied to our well-being," comments Rochelle Reiter, President of Orange Label. "Through our work with Greenwell Farms and South Bay International, we're echoing the sentiment that prioritizing our planet is synonymous with prioritizing our health. It's a message we're passionate about, and one we intend to amplify in creative and strategic efforts for our clients."
Both collaborations highlight Orange Label's comprehensive approach to marketing for wellness brands, ensuring clients not only achieve their marketing objectives but also contribute positively to global sustainability goals.

Orange Label is an award-winning response marketing agency that delivers “wow” creative, a stellar client experience and better results through data-driven, creative marketing. Marketing Services include strategy, data analytics, media, social, content and design. Partnering with wellness brands that grow when their customers do, Orange Label’s key clients include Nékter Juice Bar, Greenwell Farms, Southland Credit Union, Great West Produce and South Bay International. For more information, visit orangelabelmarketing.com.
