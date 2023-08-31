From the Shadows to the Spotlight Michelle Lovett makes a Sensational Return
From the Shadows to the Spotlight
I shall walk again and when I do it will be all over planting bless seeds and causing good trouble. Lip Service is the new lip read baby.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Lovett is back on the scene like she never left. After taking a break to focus on herself and her family, she is finally ready to show the world what she's been working on. She has launched her new business LipService and showcased her acting skills in the latest stage play Treachery Lies & Deception presented by MPB Entertainment in Atlanta at the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center at the Aurora Theater. The stage play debuted Saturday July 15, 2023. The powerful message to the masses in the stage play are dealing with Mental Health and Domestic Violence which are central themes in this relatable show.
— Michelle Lovett
Michelle "Meme" Lovett landed the role of a young lady named Lorraine Dobson, the character is much like herself an entrepreneur working at JW's Lounge to open up her first of many Pop up shop hair salons.
“I am grateful for Michelle, she is a dedicated actor and her professional commitment was a welcome addition to this great cast,” said Margaret P. Bean.
LipService was inspired by her niece Tiffany Terrell. Michelle teamed up with Kwame Waters and Sha'Nail Mo'Nick because she truly believes in collaboration.
It is important to Michelle that the product quality and manufacturing are stellar. Michelle is a Lupus survivor and this is why LipService exists. LipService is for everyone especially women in business that struggle with autoimmune diseases such as Lupus. LipService is also kid friendly the glosses and lipsticks is something everyone can use without their health or diet having any negative affects. LipService comes in eight different colors and many more to come. LipService is currently working on an eyeshadow palettes.
If you're looking for a new business to support or a new play to see, look no further than LipService and Treachery Lies & Deception. Michelle Lovett is back and better than ever.
Michelle recently won the 2023 Aphelion Film Festival Best Producer for "Life, Love & Lockup, Volumes 1 & 2. Michelle attended the Sistahs in Business Expo with special guest Rasheeda Frost. Michelle will be recognized at Phat’s Honors in September.
Michelle Lovett is an award-winning actor, writer, curator coach, publisher, 4X best-selling author, and creator of the series “Life, Love, & Lock.” A Florida City native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born prematurely with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live 72 hours. As an adult with many major health challenges, doctors gave her only six months to live. Years later, she is still proving the doctors wrong. Lovett says, “God made me a general, so I'm good by myself, but I realized we are a force when we win together. We don't compete, we complete each other.”
LaToyia Jordan
Thriving Daily Media
+1 903-812-2480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook