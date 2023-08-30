Judge Finding New Solutions from Ohio Leaders

Judge David Hamilton's fellowship is helping him learn from other government officials and community leaders about ways to solve problems in Akron and the court system.

Akron Municipal Judge David Hamilton has joined a select group of leaders in Ohio.

Judge Hamilton is one of 35 fellows chosen in this year’s class for Leadership Ohio, and he’s the lone representative from the judicial branch. The statewide leadership development program includes people from a cross-section of careers in the public and private sectors. The group meets with local leaders and learns about the different programs and projects that are addressing needs and issues in regions across the state. The goal for the fellows is to take what they learn from experts and each other and apply some of those ideas in their communities.

The leadership group’s most recent visit was to Columbus. They met with government officials to talk about the development and distribution of a state budget, and they listened to Supreme Court of Ohio Justice Patrick F. Fischer about his work in the judiciary. Justice Fischer explained the rule of law, which the judicial branch uses to protect individual rights. Upholding the rule of law also prevents a branch of government from exceeding its constitutional power. Judge Hamilton and his peers also heard about the pervasiveness of human trafficking from a survivor and the manager of a court specialized docket for the issue. Both women discussed how they help justice-involved individuals through the traumas of exploitation, incarceration, and personal struggles.

“It’s a reminder that the problems we face at home are happening elsewhere. One of our judges in Akron runs a human trafficking court, so it’s beneficial to see the different kinds of services other courts provide to the people they serve,” said Judge Hamilton.

He believes in holistic programs that address underlying issues that can lead to a criminal offense, including substance use, unmanaged mental health problems, inadequate housing, and un- or underemployment. Judge Hamilton is in Leadership Ohio largely to gain knowledge and develop relationships to create court programs that go beyond addressing just an offense. He’s already established a docket that provides resources to young men to keep them from reoffending. His next goal is to create a housing court.

“Akron has the highest eviction rate of any city in the state. I’ve seen how unstable housing effects people from work to their kids,” said Judge Hamilton. “A housing court could resolve more issues between tenants and landlords and allow people to focus their energy on making life better for themselves and their families.”

The judge says steps have already been taken toward a housing court, and his growth as a public servant through Leadership Ohio will get him closer to that achievement.

“Each role I have and responsibility I accept is part of a bigger purpose to help people,” said Judge Hamilton, who previously served as a judicial attorney, assistant prosecutor, and Summit County councilman.