ARIS SINGLETON OF tgin IS THE NEW COVER STAR OF JET Magazine
The Youngest CEO Of A Hair Care Brand Makes Her Debut on the tgin Collectors Issue of JET MagazineCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing its mission of highlighting Black culture and excellence, JET proudly features Aris Singleton, the CEO of hair care brand Thank God It’s Natural (tgin), as the cover star for its special collector’s issue.
Singleton, the youngest CEO of a leading textured hair care brand, is the niece of late tgin Founder Chris-Tia Donaldson and has been involved at tgin since the company’s inception in 2009. From working in the tgin social media department and as an administrative assistant to the CEO to taking on roles in the company’s Marketing, Operations and Human Resources departments, Singleton cultivated the skills she needed to effectively become the successful CEO she is today. Utilizing her degree in Finance, the Texas Southern University graduate worked closely with Donaldson to hone her skills in preparation for taking the brand to its current multi-million dollar global status.
Entrepreneur Singleton took away lessons in business as well as in life during her time with tgin Founder Chris-Tia Donaldson. As a visionary, Donaldson’s creation of products to address the needs of textured tresses solved a problem for Natural-hair devotees and inspired a multitude of Black women to proudly show off their kinky curly crowns. Likewise her ground-breaking Natural hair care book, “Thank God I’m Natural: The Ultimate Guide to Caring for and Maintaining Natural Hair,” offered a blueprint for the Natural hair movement.
Though diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Donaldson continued to give back by founding the tgin Foundation. The organization advocates for women’s health and provides support systems for women going through breast cancer. And even though Donaldson lost her battle with the disease in 2021, her legacy lives on today in the women assisted through the tgin Foundation and in the tgin coif care products helping make them feel beautiful. Building a brand dedicated to community was a goal Donaldson strived for, and succeeded in doing, and it’s a dream her niece and tgin CEO Singleton proudly continues to make a reality today. Singleton’s JET cover for the iconic magazine serves as further testimony to her role as an exciting, must-watch entrepreneur in the competitive textured hair care market.
“I’ve always considered JET the epitome of Black excellence—in music, fashion, pride and, of course, ‘The Beauty of The Week,’” says Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin. “My time spent with tgin Founder Chris-Tia Donaldson was always about striving for excellence. And now, to see myself on the cover of JET, it’s both an honor and a privilege.”
Building upon the momentum of its return to the cultural conversation, this Collector’s Issue of JET looks in depth at Aris Singleton’s rise to become one of the industry’s most dynamic entrepreneurs and a driving force behind the tgin brand’s popularity in the Natural hair care arena. “I’ve been a fan of tgin for a long time and was a personal friend of the Founder Chris-tia Donaldson. So, it’s an honor and a full circle moment to be able to celebrate her legacy by amplifying the great job her niece Aris is doing as the CEO of tgin,” said Daylon A. Goff, President of JET. “This JET special edition serves as a testament to the beauty and power of Black women, and I’m happy we’re able to play a part in sharing this story and celebrating Aris’ 30th birthday.”
JET continues its reputation of spotlighting culturally significant individuals with this limited-release issue showcasing Singleton’s professional and personal journey of success. Highlights from this special JET issue includes:
*Young Presidents Organization Honors Aris Singleton
*Continuing The Legacy—A tribute to tgin Founder Chris-Tia Donaldson
*The Secrets Of Self Care
*On Trend With What’s Next—sponsoring New York Fashion Week’s “Emerge!
“My JET story takes me back to my childhood, in particular when I’d see the magazine it at my grandmother’s house. Granny had a subscription to JET and I loved looking through its pages,” recalls Singleton. “JET is so iconic for so many. I’m very happy and proud to be a part of the magazine’s continuing history and take its narrative of excellence to a whole new generation.”
The tgin x JET Collector’s issue featuring CEO Aris Singleton as will be available for purchase at www.tginatural.com
