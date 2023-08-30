EJL Wireless Research Publishes RAN DU/BBU Vendor Ranking Table for 2021-2022

Product Code GBBUMAS-S-2022 Earl J Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Still #1; China Vendor Share > 50% for 2022

Huawei Technologies remains the global leader despite all of the turmoil it has endured since 2019 which is a testament to the company’s ingenuity and resilience.” — Earl J. Lum, President, EJL Wireless Research LLC

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipments of distributed units (DU) and baseband units (BBU) from Chinese RAN equipment vendors captured more than 50% of the global market in 2022, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis, 2021-2022 17th Edition.” “Huawei Technologies remains the global leader despite all of the turmoil it has endured since 2019 which is a testament to the company’s ingenuity and resilience,” says founder and President, Earl Lum.

“Chinese RAN vendors captured more than 50% of total DU/BBU shipments in 2022. We note that ZTE Corporation moved up two positions to second place in the rankings for 2022 due to the continued strong demand for 5G deployments in China,” says Lum.

“Within the Open RAN/vRAN compliant product segment, we estimate that Samsung Networks was the global leader in 2022, edging out Rakuten Symphony. We will continue to closely track and monitor emerging vendors within this new segment and expect to add more vendors to the overall ranking table for 2023 shipments,” says Lum.

Information regarding the forecast and outlook for the macrocell DU/BBU market is contained in a separate report from EJL Wireless Research “Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2027.” that can be downloaded from the company website https://ejlwireless.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/GBBUMAF_2022_TOC.pdf



