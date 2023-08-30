Agricultural Enhancement Program Application Window Announced

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the application dates for this year’s Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) cost share program are Oct. 1-7, 2023.

TAEP has supported agricultural production projects in every county in Tennessee through a cost share program for more than 18 years and has invested over $246 million in 80,860 producer projects. In their latest study, the University of Tennessee Agri-industry Modeling and Analysis Group estimated that each TAEP dollar generates $6.55 in local economies.

“Producers in Tennessee may defray the costs of strategic investments in their operations,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The success of TAEP can be attributed to agricultural families who are committed to sustaining and expanding their businesses. TDA’s support from legislators, industry partners, and Governor Lee have kept the program going strong.”

Tennessee farmers who are applying for cost share assistance for the first time and have been farming fewer than ten years may be eligible for the Beginning Farmer option under Application A to improve their operation.

Producers may qualify for up to 50 percent cost share in a variety of programs. Application A covers opportunities for hay, livestock, poultry growers, and row crop producers. Programs include dairy solutions, herd health, genetics, row crop solutions, hay equipment, livestock equipment, livestock solutions, working structures and fence-line systems, poultry grower, and swine producer. The hay equipment program is available this year, alternating with hay storage as an eligible program every other year.

Application B is for farmers with investments in agritourism, fruits and vegetables, honeybees, horticulture, organics, and value-added products.

Approval notifications will be mailed mid-December. Program purchases can be made starting Oct. 1, 2023 and must be completed by the program’s final reimbursement request deadline. Participants should make purchases and submit reimbursement requests in a timely manner to avoid processing delays.

Producers are encouraged to work with their local extension agent or a TDA representative to complete the application. For more information and program applications, visit www.tn.gov/taep or call 1-800-342-8206.