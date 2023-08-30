Modified District Government Services for Labor Day 

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 4, the District Government will observe the Labor Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, September 4. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, September 4.



The following Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools will be open on Monday, September 4, from 10 am – 6 pm: Banneker Pool, Francis Pool, Hearst Pool, Upshur Pool, Langdon Park Pool, Rosedale Pool, Ridge Road Pool, and Oxon Run Pool. Additional outdoor pool details can be found at dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools. Spray parks will be open 10 am – 8 pm; details at dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks. Outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events in these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



Modified Service Adjustments



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling collection on Monday, September 4. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, September 4 will be serviced on Tuesday, September 5.



The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.



The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Monday, September 4. All services will resume on Tuesday, September 5 for bulk trash and recycling.



Construction:



The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume on Tuesday, September 5 during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will not run normal reversible lane operations on Monday, September 4, on the following:



Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service)



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, September 4 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Without a companion Afterhours Permit, work for which a construction permit is required is illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, September 4, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing and except for the Nationals Park neighborhood during restricted game hours. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, September 5.



The DC Circulator will run regular service on all routes. The DC Streetcar is operating on a normal schedule.





WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4





DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Monday, September 4 and will resume on Tuesday, September 5.



DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, September 4. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, September 4.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, September 4.



The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Monday, September 4.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, September 4.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, September 4, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, September 2 and Monday, September 4. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, September 4. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Monday, September 4.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, September 4.





