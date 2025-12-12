DMV News You Can Use for December 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Greetings DC! It's hard to believe the end of the year is already upon us. In the spirit of the holiday season, I am looking back on 2025 with immense gratitude for the hard work of every employee at the Department of Motor Vehicles, and all of our colleagues across DC Government. 2026 is sure to be another fruitful and exciting year!

In our December newsletter, we include an important reminder about senior driver safety, along with helpful tips about keeping your vehicle winter ready. We also share news of recent critical DMV system updates, and looking ahead to the holidays, we want to remind everyone of the impact of impaired driving in the District. After all, December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

As a reminder, DC DMV will close for the Christmas and New Year holidays as our staff takes time to be with loved ones, to refresh and renew for the new year. Keep reading for more information on our holiday operating schedule.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Write us a letter or join me for DMV's monthly Live Chat on the first Thursday of each month. The next DC DMV Live Chat is scheduled for Thursday, January 8 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Wishing you and your loved ones a beautiful holiday season filled with peace, joy and love. Enjoy and stay safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - December 2025