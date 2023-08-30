Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,536 in the last 365 days.

FW: one lane closure 103 Shrewsbury

Both lanes are now open

 

From: Crane, Jennifer <Jennifer.Crane@vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10:43 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <AOT.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: one lane closure 103 Shrewsbury

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt route 103  in the area of 3775 in Shrewsbury is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

 

 

 

Jennifer Crane
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

You just read:

FW: one lane closure 103 Shrewsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more