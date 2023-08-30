FW: one lane closure 103 Shrewsbury
Both lanes are now open
Vt route 103 in the area of 3775 in Shrewsbury is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully
