Lahaina District Courthouse Reopens September 5

WAILUKU, Hawaii – The Hawaii State Judiciary is pleased to announce that the Lahaina District Courthouse will reopen on September 5 and resume normal operations.

“We were very fortunate that our courthouse was not affected during the devastating wildfires earlier this month,” said Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill. “Unfortunately, our Lahaina employees have suffered significant losses. I am inspired by their resilience and deeply appreciate their public service, and we in the Judiciary are committed to supporting them and the Lahaina community.”

Pending cases – except for those already rescheduled to Hoapili Hale (Wailuku District Court) – will be addressed at Lahaina. Questions about Lahaina cases can be directed to 808-661-0970. Case information can also be found on the Judiciary’s case management system called eCourt Kokua. There is also a two-week view of upcoming hearings, which can be accessed by clicking on the Upcoming Court Hearings Search tab in eCourt Kokua.

Defendants and attorneys can also sign up to get reminders about upcoming court dates by text or email, by registering at eReminders.

“I want to thank our entire Second Circuit team for quickly adjusting operations to address Lahaina cases, as well as embracing our affected employees during this unprecedented time,” Judge Cahill said.