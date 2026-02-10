Tours at Aliʻiōlani Hale Temporarily Suspended Due to Tree Removal

HONOLULU – Tours of the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center and public access to the Supreme Court Law Library at Aliʻiōlani Hale, the Supreme Court building, will be temporarily suspended beginning on Tuesday, February 10, while crews work to remove a large banyan tree adjacent to the building that was damaged by strong winds during yesterday’s storm.

The tree sustained significant damage, including partially uprooted roots, cracked large branches, and a noticeable lean toward the building. For safety reasons, tours and public access to the affected areas may remain suspended beyond Tuesday while removal work and safety assessments are completed.

In addition, the parking lot adjacent to Aliʻiōlani Hale and behind the Territorial Building will be closed for at least one day during the tree removal work.

The Supreme Court Clerk’s Office at Aliʻiōlani Hale will remain open for individuals who need to file court documents. All visitors must enter through the building’s front entrance near the King Kamehameha I statue and follow standard security procedures.

The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.