Join Us for a Special Webinar: Caregiving & Workplace Equity - Strategies for a Supportive Workplace

Family First Raises $11 Million in Series A Funding Round

Join us on September 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET for an insightful discussion of effective strategies for supporting the working caregivers in your organization.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Some startling statistics provide proof of a looming crisis surrounding caregiving and workplace equity. Did you know over half (53%) of U.S. workers 40-49 self-identify as caregivers? Within the U.S. workforce, 1 in 5 employees act as working caregivers. Women are three times as likely to retire early for caregiving reasons, while people of color and immigrants carry a much higher share of the caregiving obligation.

Join the more than 200 people already registered for an insightful discussion of effective strategies for supporting the working caregivers in your organization, led by Family First Senior Vice President Alaina Melena. Details of the event include:

DATE: September 13, 2023

TIME: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

DURATION: 60 Minutes

LOCATION: Online

HOSTED BY: Family First and Employee Benefit News

Register for the event here.

During this webinar, Alaina Melena will lead our noted panel of experts in a conversation focused on:

• A deep dive into the latest trends surrounding caregivers in the workplace.

• Insights into proven methods for seamlessly integrating caregiver support into Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

• Actionable steps organizations can take immediately to champion working caregivers and enhance their overall workplace culture.

Featured Speakers:

Adrienne Schneider, CEO and Founder, The Camille Group

Alaina Melena, Senior Vice President of Innovation & Strategy, Family First

Manjit Basi, Senior Director, Integrated & Global Solutions, WTW and Contributor, World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022

Hosted by Lynn Gresham, Former Editor-in-Chief, Employee Benefit News

Learn more about the event and register here.

About Family First: Family First delivers an impactful employee benefit that solves families’ true caregiving problems. We are defining the caregiving solutions market with a platform that solves the full spectrum of caregiver challenges. Our high-touch, high-tech solution combines 30 years of experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and leading technology and data analytics. Family First's mission is to ensure families have the caregiving solutions they need and that their loved ones are on the right path. Learn more at Family-First.com.