SRT Partners with Docker Hub as a Verified Publisher

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) announced today that it has partnered with Docker Hub as a Verified Publisher. This program recognizes SRT as a provider of trusted content, ensuring users a focus on quality and security. All SRT applications are available through Docker.

Docker Hub offers applications in Containers, which are like lightweight Virtual Machines that host a pre-configured application. The SRT applications in Docker Hub enable rapid and safe implementation of SFTP Server and Managed File Transfer solutions in less than a minute.

For customers in a test environment, SRT applications in Docker allow customers to quickly begin testing without the need to procure server resources. In a production environment, containers enable rapid provisioning of servers with a minimal use of memory. This is especially beneficial for Managed Service Providers and large, multi-site organizations.

“Offering containerized versions of our products shortens configuration time and isolates the test environment from production applications,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “Customers can quickly realize value and seamlessly license the product in the way that best meets their needs. We’ve always focused on enabling our customers to easily evaluate our software by not demanding personal information or forcing sales meetings. Making our solutions available in Docker is consistent with this approach.”

SRT offers expert consulting services to assist customers with implementations running in any environment, whether in the cloud, as a Docker container or on-premises. All SRT applications are immediately available on the SRT Verified Publisher Page on Docker Hub.



About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit an organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

Committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens evaluation effort, SRT is open about pricing, does not demand personal details to try the software and requires no multi-year commitments.

SRT solutions are not constrained by tech debt and are built and maintained using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.

South River Technologies is privately held, and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with more than 30,000 customers worldwide who trust the software for automating and securing their file transfers.

Contact Information: press@southrivertech.com