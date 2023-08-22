Submit Release
SRT Announces Linux Version of its Industry-Leading Titan SFTP Server

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced the release of their popular Titan SFTP Server for the Linux Platform. Available in AWS and Azure marketplaces, as well as for on-site implementations, Titan SFTP Server for Linux offers all the functionality of the Windows based product.

“Over the years we’ve had numerous requests from customers wanting Linux versions of our SFTP, MFT and reverse proxy solutions and we are excited to be able meet this need,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO. “Adoption of our Linux versions thus far, particularly in the AWS and Azure marketplaces, has been very strong.”

SRT offers expert consulting services to assist customers with Linux and Windows implementations.

The Linux version of Titan SFTP Server is available for immediate download and offers a free trial in Azure and AWS marketplaces.

About South River Technologies

SRT develops secure file transfer solutions that can be deployed to best suit an organization's needs, whether it’s cost-effective Pay-as-You-Go solutions; an on-premises implementation, or a hybrid approach.

Committed to a transparent, customer-driven sales process that shortens evaluation effort, SRT is open about pricing, does not demand personal details to try the software and requires no multi-year commitments.

SRT solutions are not constrained by tech debt and are built and maintained using the most modern platform and tools, which means a more agile environment for continual improvement and stronger security.

South River Technologies is privately held, and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with more than 30,000 customers worldwide who trust the software for automating and securing their file transfers.

Press Office
South River Technologies
