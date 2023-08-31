AHIMSA PEACE INSTITUTE SIGNS EXCLUSIVE NORTH AMERICA FILM DISTRIBUTUTION AGREEMENT

Ahimsa Peace Institute Gandhi Salt March "Its nonviolence or its nonexistence."

TO AUGMENT PEACE-BUILDING-BASED EDUCATION AND PROCESSES IN AN INCREASINGLY PERILOUS WORLD

Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as is humanly possible from violence.” — Mahatma Gandhi

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahimsa Peace Institute (‘API’) is pleased to announce its successful acquisition of exclusive North American media rights promoting the message of ‘Ahimsa’ (nonviolence). Ramesh Sharma, the Emmy nominated and award-winning Indian filmmaker of "Ahimsa— Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless," has initiated through the film’s sales agent an exclusive North American agreement with Nevada-based Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute (d/b/a Ahimsa Peace Institute) for all related media.

“Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless,” Film produced to decode the Power of Non-Violence and its Perennial Relevance in Today’s Uncertain Times is Planned for Screenings in Schools and in Cooperation with NGOs Throughout North America.

‘Ahimsa’ symbolizes Nonviolence, Love and Compassion.

ABOUT THE FILM

"Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless," is a captivating documentary that narrates the profound impact of Gandhian Nonviolence on a global scale. The film highlights how this powerful principle inspired and shaped pivotal moments in history, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and the American Civil Rights Movement, the Lech Walesa Solidarity Movement in Poland, The Vaclav Havel Velvet Revolution of Czechoslovakia, and the Anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa led by Nelson Mandela. The film has racked-up numerous awards, including Best Documentary Feature at the 21st New York Indian Festival and the United Nations Celebration of Peace Award.

Presenting a riveting look at Gandhi’s unparalleled achievements, ‘Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless’ decodes the power of Nonviolence and emphasizes its enduring relevance in the contemporary world. Featuring interviews with world-renowned scholars, biographers, as well as close family members of Mahatma Gandhi and distinguished Nobel Laureates including His Holiness The Dalai Lama and Former Polish President Lech Walesa, the film also features insights from iconic Civil Rights activists including the late Congressman John Lewis and Rev. James Lawson.

In the film Rev. Lawson stresses that “Gandhi coined the term nonviolence for the translation of the word Ahimsa, from the Indian spiritual tradition of Jainism.” Rev. Lawson continues, “In conversation with Dr. Howard Thurman, a black, theologian from the U.S. in 1935, Gandhi emphasized that nonviolence is love in practice, love in action and it cannot be taught, it must be lived.” And indeed, this inspiring film seeks to foster an understanding of how the timeless principles and philosophy of Nonviolence can pave the way for a more peaceful and just world.

Through archival footage, photographs, and inspirational songs, the documentary weaves together a compelling and powerful narrative of the influence of Ahimsa - Nonviolence in some of the most transformative political movements of the 20th century.

The film also features a spellbinding soundtrack and as well as the original song ‘Ahimsa’ performed by Multi Award Winners, Bono and U2 and written and composed by GRAMMY and Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman.

With a global scope, "Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" underscores the significance of Nonviolence as the single most powerful tool for conflict resolution. As eloquently expressed by Martin Luther King Jr, "The choice is no longer between Violence and Nonviolence. It is between Non-Violence and Non-Existence."

"Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" is written, directed, and produced by Ramesh Sharma; produced by Anant Singh, Xavier Couture, Jean Luc Berlot, Uma Gajapati Raju, Sanchaita Gajapati Raju and executive produced by Michela Scolari, Simmran Bedi and David Traub. The film is edited by Yamini Upadhye with cinematography by Nitin Upadhye.

To learn more about the film and its impact, visit www.ahimsa-movie.com

About Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute "GWEI"

(d/b/a Ahimsa Peace Institute "API") - www.gandhiforchildren.org

In May 2023, Arun Gandhi made his grand transition. In his honor Ahimsa Peace Institute "API" dba of GWEI a Nevada based 501c3 was established to preserve and continue to support his legacy work. Our mission is to promote community building in North America and poor areas of the world through the joining of Gandhian philosophy and vocational education for children, youth, and their parents.

About Ramesh Sharma – www.rameshfilms.com

Ramesh Sharma is an award-winning feature film and documentary producer/director in India whose films have won numerous awards in the Indian National and International Film Festivals. He is the recipient of 6 National awards in India and numerous International awards.

For press inquiries, media, interviews, and screening opportunities, please contact:

Ahimsa: Gandhi - The Power of the Powerless (Official Trailer)