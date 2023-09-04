InPlay and MikroE Unveil the NanoBeacon Click Board™: Ushering in a New Era of User-Friendly Bluetooth Solutions
Seamlessly add Bluetooth connectivity to any microcontroller and unlock a myriad of innovative applications with unparalleled ease-of-use and advanced features.
The NanoBeacon Click board™ represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, offering unmatched Bluetooth accessibility across various applications.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech innovators, InPlay Inc and MIKROE, are thrilled to introduce their collaborative masterpiece, the NanoBeacon Click board™. This groundbreaking device is setting the pace for the next wave of Bluetooth low energy beacon technology in the 2.4GHz frequency band, signifying a leap forward for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and beyond.
— Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE
"Our collaboration with MikroE to bring the NanoBeacon Click board™ to life embodies InPlay's core principle of simplifying advanced technology. The IN100 stands as a testament to our dedication to making sophisticated tech easily accessible," remarked Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc. The IN100, at the heart of this innovation, showcases a slew of impressive features, from its dynamic state machine and robust memory architecture to its top-tier security measures, making it a game-changer in beacon technology.
Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE, added, "The evolving tech ecosystem demands agile solutions that cater to a diverse set of needs. The NanoBeacon Click board™ represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, offering unmatched Bluetooth accessibility across various applications."
Yet, beyond its technical marvels, the NanoBeacon Click board™ stands out due to its user-centric design. Jason Wu highlights, "The beauty of InPlay's NanoBeacon technology lies in its innate simplicity. We've removed the barriers, allowing developers and industries alike to tap into the full potential of Bluetooth technology with ease."
Use Case Scenarios:
Retail Experiences: Enhance in-store experiences by utilizing Bluetooth signals for localized promotions, guiding shoppers to highlighted products or sales zones.
Healthcare Monitoring: Equip wearable health devices with Bluetooth to transmit crucial data, keeping patients and healthcare providers updated with essential health metrics in real time.
Automotive Insights: Vehicles can broadcast status updates or notifications to devices in proximity, offering valuable insights for both drivers and service providers.
Industrial Automation: Equip machinery and tools to transmit real-time operational data, aiding in predictive maintenance and workflow efficiency in industrial settings.
Event Management: At conferences or events, organizers can use Bluetooth beacons to push schedules, venue maps, or speaker details to attendees as they move from one location to another.
The NanoBeacon Click board™ is a beacon of versatility, integrating flawlessly with the UART interface and the I2C 2-wire interface. Its compatibility with any microcontroller promises limitless possibilities, ensuring that integrating Bluetooth connectivity into designs is as seamless as ever.
InPlay and MIKROE's combined prowess marks a promising horizon where the immense capabilities of Bluetooth technology are effortlessly within reach for creators and industries.
The NanoBeacon Click board™ (PID: MIKROE-5794) is currently available for pre-order and arrives as a fully-tested product, primed for use on systems with the mikroBUS™ socket.
ABOUT INPLAY
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare, and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE (MikroElektronika) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1450+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.
Emmy Chang
InPlay Inc
email us here