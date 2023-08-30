Submit Release
Lane reduction / I89 north / Waterbury area

State of Vermont

 

Department of Public Safety

 

Vermont State Police

 

Berlin Barracks o/b/o Vermont DMV

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Interstate 89, northbound, between Middlesex & Waterbury is currently reduced to 1 lane due to a vehicle crash and removal efforts.  This is near mile-marker 59.4, between Exits 9 & 10.  Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure.  Inspectors with the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles are on-scene.   Specific details of the crash are not yet known.

 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.

 


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 


