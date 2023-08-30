Submit Release
Webinar: Quarterly Reporting – September 12, 2023

Join the data team for a webinar about quarterly state reporting requirements – Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, and Bullying.

This webinar will be recorded and posted to the DOE Data YouTube playlist. It may take a few days for the recording to be posted, however, it will be available as soon as possible. Additional information about this webinar can be found on the Maine DOE Data Webinar webpage of the Helpdesk Website.

If this webinar is canceled, there will be a notice posted on the Helpdesk Website at the top of the page.

Alternate Economic Status Form Webinar:

For questions about data reporting webinars please contact Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

