HavenLock CEO, Army Vet & UNC Alum Launches Guardian Angel Program to Combat Active Shooter Threat in Triangle Area
Our collaboration with Johnson Controls amplifies our mission to enhance safety, not only within UNC Chapel Hill but across the nation”CHAPEL HILL, NC, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenLock Inc., the creator of the most advanced smart lock founded by an Army veteran and UNC alum, announces the expansion of its Guardian Angel program to encompass the Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Durham areas. Initially conceived in response to the Nashville active shooter incident, this initiative provides its cutting-edge Haven Lockdown system to vulnerable sites, offering enhanced layers of protection in classrooms, church assembly areas, and healthcare facilities.
— Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock
Program Expansion: Enhanced Safety for the Chapel Hill Area
HavenLock's commitment to community safety is underscored by their plan to equip 30 schools, churches, and medical centers in Chapel Hill with 100 of their premier Lockdown systems. This initiative reflects their unwavering dedication to bolstering security measures. Reflecting on the swift adoption of the Guardian Angel Program in Nashville, where over 30 institutions responded immediately after the heart-wrenching incident at The Covenant School, HavenLock's CEO, Alex Bertelli, a UNC MBA Alum, shared, "The safety of our schools and communities hits deeply personal for me. Having lived in communities like Parkland, Nashville, and now Chapel Hill, I've experienced the aftermath of these tragedies firsthand. It's a stark reminder that such events can happen anytime, anywhere. At Haven, we're propelled by the desire to make environments safer, even if it means addressing one community at a time."
Partnership with Johnson Controls
HavenLock's dedication to security and safety gains substantial reinforcement through its pivotal partnership with Johnson Controls. As one of the largest global security companies, Johnson Controls brings unparalleled expertise and a wealth of resources to the collaboration. This partnership emphasizes their shared commitment to public safety and harnesses their collective strengths, ensuring they remain at the forefront of security innovation and implementation.
Safety and Compliance with Homeland Security
The HavenLock is one of the most certified devices on the market. It meets life safety and international builders code standards for commercial safety, specifically focusing on egress. Haven is also certified to fire and access control UL standards. This commitment to safety and innovation has earned them a distinguished place with a designation under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Safety Act. This recognition, achieved by only a select few due to its rigorous criteria, is a testament to HavenLock's unparalleled dedication to advancing security solutions. By providing federal liability protection for installations that implement HavenLock products, the DHS underscores the reliability and effectiveness of their systems. This
endorsement by such a high-profile federal agency validates the company's proactive and strategic approach to enhancing security for vulnerable and sensitive locations.
A Call to Strengthen Community Resilience
"For nearly a decade, I've focused on the challenges surrounding community safety. My military background was a stark revelation of our communities' vulnerabilities. However, my time at Chapel Hill as a student equipped me with the expertise to devise effective solutions. Embracing advanced technology, being proactive, and emphasizing thorough training are pivotal. Our collaboration with Johnson Controls amplifies our mission to enhance safety, not only within UNC Chapel Hill but across the nation," stated Alex Bertelli, a UNC MBA 2016 Alum and Adjunct Professor at Kenan-Flagler School of Business.
About HavenLock
HavenLock Inc. is a veteran-owned company that provides innovative security solutions for schools, churches, medical facilities, and other vulnerable locations. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of security needs, HavenLock offers reliable, easy-to-install, and effective products that help keep communities safe. To learn more about HavenLock and apply for the Guardian Angel program, visit their website at havenlock.com.
