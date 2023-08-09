HavenLock Inc. Appoints James Rothstein and Janice Orlando to Its Board of Directors
I am tremendously grateful for James and Janice joining the Haven board. We couldn't be more fortunate to have both of these excellent business leaders guiding us to the next level.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenLock Inc., a leading provider of active shooter prevention smart lock systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Rothstein and Janice Orlando to its Board of Directors. The addition of these two distinguished leaders marks a significant milestone for HavenLock as it continues to revolutionize the locking industry with its innovative and life-saving technology.
— Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock
James Rothstein brings over 30 years of invaluable experience in the security industry, having served at major corporations in the security distributor space at the executive level. Currently serving as an operating partner at Lee Equity Partners and Chairman of the Security Industry Association, James Rothstein's expertise will be invaluable in driving HavenLock's growth and expansion plans.
Commenting on his appointment, James Rothstein stated, "I am really excited to join the board of Haven and support this veteran-owned business in their quest to prevent active shooters from gaining access to facilities, whether that is schools, commercial facilities, or religious institutions. I truly see the opportunity for global impact with their unique approach and technology, revolutionizing the locking industry."
Janice Orlando, Pasadena Angels Executive Committee, Venture Partner with Untapped Ventures, and an expert in production, manufacturing, and SaaS with several successful exits, also joins the HavenLock board. Janice has been closely involved with HavenLock as an angel investor for several years and is now eager to contribute to the company's growth in a larger capacity.
Janice Orlando shared her thoughts, saying, "I have been working with Haven as an angel investor for several years, and I am proud to join the board to support them in scaling the company. The work Haven is doing to serve our communities and make them feel safer is a noble cause, and one that we should all be proud of."
Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock, expressed his gratitude for the new board members, stating, "I am tremendously grateful for James and Janice joining the Haven board. We couldn't be more fortunate to have both of these excellent business leaders guiding us to the next level. James' industry experience will allow us to gain access to the market faster, serving more customers in the industry. Janice's expertise in scaling businesses and building resources will help us support that growth."
HavenLock's largest investor, Veteran Ventures Capital, also lauded the appointments. Dr. Josh Weed, General Partner at Veteran Ventures Capital and Haven Board Director, remarked, "I am delighted to welcome James and Janice to our Haven Board of Directors. James' 30+ years of security industry experience and expansive network, along with Janice's entrepreneurial experience as a founder, operator, and angel investor, are the right people at the right time for Haven's growth plans. Each of them has already made meaningful contributions to Haven, and I look forward to working together as a Board to further accelerate the company's growth and expansion strategy. Equally as important, their enthusiasm for the HavenLock solution and support of Alex's product vision is a strong endorsement of the company's future trajectory."
With the addition of these seasoned professionals to its Board of Directors, HavenLock is well-positioned to continue its mission of making our communities safer through innovative active shooter prevention solutions.
About HavenLock
HavenLock Inc. is a veteran-owned company dedicated to providing innovative security solutions for schools, churches, medical facilities, and other vulnerable locations. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of security needs, HavenLock offers reliable, easy-to-install, and effective products that help keep communities safe. To learn more about HavenLock visit their website at: https://havenlock.com/
