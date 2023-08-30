Hannover House looks to International Co-Productions and Incentives for $80-mm Production Slate
Hannover House C.E.O. Eric Parkinson scouting locations in the U.K. for the "Journey to Utopia" feature.
Utilizing Computer visual effects and Artificial Intelligence software, real-life-actors can have their looks transformed for characters in "Journey to Utopia."
Hannover House, Inc., (OTC: HHSE) is launching a major venture for three high-profile features to be shot with international co-production partners & funding.
Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)
As we move into our business model of feature film productions and video streaming, we are embracing the benefits of working with production companies and funding agencies throughout the world.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Armed with solid scripts and major star attachments, Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) is looking towards international co-productions and financing incentives to cover most of the $80-mm in costs needed for two high-profile original productions. The two principal films in the three-picture international slate for Hannover House include the previously announced family-fantasy “Mother Goose: Journey to Utopia” – and a new, major effects thriller which will rely heavily on A.I. software for many complex, visual sequences that previously would have pushed the budget to more than $100-million.
— Eric Parkinson, HHSE C.E.O.
Hannover House is also in development or preproduction on three additional features that are set for filming with in the USA: “The Last Days of Belle Starr” (1889 western thriller); “Modern Antiquities” (contemporary feel-good drama) and “Senior Year” (contemporary sports-drama).
“Mother Goose: Journey to Utopia” is being retitled as “Journey to Utopia” due to the older-skewing nature of the story - despite the presence of the all-powerful Queen of the land being the infamous Mother Goose. Hannover House had previously attached Academy Award winning film legend Shirley MacLaine in the Mother Goose role, although her participation in the film is not currently confirmed. The film tells the story of two teenagers who enter an inter-dimensional portal to end up in the land of Utopia. They must solve riddles to receive the necessary clues to enable a return to their Earthly lives. With the participation of international co-productions and incentive funding, Hannover House feels it can readily secure bank gap funding to enable this film – and two other high-profile features – to proceed into production for 2024.
“As we move into our business model of feature film productions and video streaming, we are embracing the benefits of working with production companies and funding agencies throughout the world,” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “The explosion of viewer support for premium video-on-demand programming has opened up new opportunities for companies like Hannover House. With the additional benefit of using computer technologies and Artificial Intelligence for special effects on fantasy and sci-fi features, we can achieve production values that previously would have cost over $100-million per feature,” he concluded.
Hannover House has recently completed its first feature production with “WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse” – a family appeal movie inspired by the #1 worldwide hit song by Michael Martin Murphey. The film also stars Chevel Shepherd (winner of NBC’s “The Voice” competition), Adrian Paul (of the “Highlander” TV series), Mo Brings Plenty (from “Yellowstone”) and late film star Anne Heche in her final feature film release. This Hannover facilitated production was produced by Snowy Morning, Inc. and will enjoy a USA Theatrical release this fall before a premium Video-on-Demand launch in December. The film was directed by HHSE C.E.O., Eric Parkinson.
Originally formed in 1993, Hannover House is celebrating its 30th year of operations, and an evolution from being a distributor of third-party productions into being an independent production powerhouse. In addition to its slate of commercial features, Hannover House is also launching the MyFlix streaming service, to enable consumers to see over 15,000 independent films from a large pool of producers and film libraries.
