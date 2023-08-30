JenesisNow Announces Integration with RingCentral
JenesisNow enhances insurance agency and client communication with RingCentral VOIP integration
At Jenesis Software, we're thrilled about this integration, as it empowers our clients to streamline their communication processes.”ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's with great excitement that we share the news: Jenesis Software, a long time player in the insurance agency management system market, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with RingCentral, a premier provider of comprehensive business communication solutions. This collaboration is set to usher in a new era of efficiency and convenience in how insurance agencies handle client communication.
"At Jenesis Software, we're thrilled about this integration, as it empowers our clients to streamline their communication processes, resulting in a more dynamic and effective operational environment," remarked Eddie Price, the Founder and Owner of Jenesis Software. "Bringing together the strengths of two industry-leading platforms, this integration simplifies communication with both potential and existing clients, making interactions seamless, effortless, and impactful."
This innovative alliance leverages the capability of JenesisNow, the acclaimed web-based software by Jenesis Software that excels in managing current clients and reaching out to potential prospects. Combined with RingCentral's comprehensive communication platform, known for its suite of phone, SMS, faxing, messaging, and video meetings services, this collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of client communication.
We're also excited to introduce a user-friendly tutorial video titled "JenesisNow- How to Setup RingCentral (Web Phone Application)." This guide takes users through the entire process of integrating RingCentral into the web version of the phone application alongside JenesisNow. From the initial setup to personalized configurations, the tutorial offers step-by-step instructions for enabling external app access for incoming calls. It also provides insights into executing commands within JenesisNow and effectively managing incoming calls using the browser phone interface, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free user experience. This tutorial video has been designed to make the integration process a breeze, ensuring that users can harness the new features with ease.
The blend of these cutting-edge technologies, centralized data management, and simplified workflows sets a new standard of excellence in the insurance industry. By enabling direct computer-based calling, the need for additional hardware is eliminated, cutting costs and simplifying setups.
"Elevating agent performance and productivity, this collaboration offers agents rapid access to crucial client information during calls," Price highlighted. "For Jenesis Software, this partnership marks yet another significant stride toward our mission of crafting customer-centric solutions that elevate ordinary experiences into extraordinary value."
To ensure that every agency can harness the full potential of these tools, JenesisNow is committed to providing a dedicated support team to assist with the integration process. To celebrate this milestone, we're excited to present a free demonstration video showcasing the seamless integration of RingCentral with our insurance agency management system.
Discover how the integration of JenesisNow and RingCentral can help you forge stronger connections with policyholders and elevate office efficiency like never before.
About Jenesis Software:
Jenesis Software is the driving force behind JenesisNow, a web-based insurance agency management system. This intelligent tool simplifies the operations of insurance agencies by offering features such as seamless integrations, credit card processing, electronic signatures, automated Acord form filling, smart task reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock functionality, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. With over two decades of partnership with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software remains committed to innovation and upholding a respected reputation in the industry.
About RingCentral:
A recognized leader in the global enterprise cloud communications landscape, RingCentral offers advanced solutions for communications, collaboration, and contact centers. This platform unifies various communication modes including voice, video, team messaging, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center functionalities. Furthermore, RingCentral's open platform seamlessly integrates with leading business applications, enabling customers to tailor business workflows to their specific needs.
