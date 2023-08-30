Kano Laboratories President Mark Klein Named Among Most Influential in the Manufacturing Sector
We’re proud of our employees and world-class Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade lubricants made here in America.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The top leader at Kano Laboratories, President Mark Klein, is named among the most influential in the Nashville manufacturing industry. The Nashville Post released its annual list and recognized Klein for helping push the city toward a brighter future.
— Mark Klein, President - Kano Laboratories
“It’s an honor to be acknowledged as an industry leader working toward a thriving workforce and economy in Nashville,” Klein said. “We’re proud of our employees and world-class Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade lubricants made here in America.”
Klein was appointed President of Kano in 2022. He is a 20-year veteran in the industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) distribution and retail industry and is an accomplished executive with a track record of driving growth and product innovation.
Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano is a leading producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and Kano industrial-grade lubricants and specialty chemicals for the MRO, and professional specialty trade markets.
Kano has built a passionately loyal customer base around Kroil products, which are used by professionals and DIYers to loosen rusted, corroded, and frozen mechanical parts.
