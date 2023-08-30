National Bakery Day Extravaganza: LadyCakes Bakery Celebrates a Month of Sweet Deals, Contests, and Unique Partnerships

LadyCakes Bakery, Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral bakery celebration aims to thank loyal customers and welcome new ones with a variety of tempting specials and giveaways.

CAPE CORAL, FL, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Bakery Day is a sweet celebration for dessert lovers, and this year, LadyCakes Bakery is making it even more delicious. For the entire month of September, the beloved Cape Coral bakery is offering exciting specials, giveaways, and introducing an exclusive partnership to honor National Bakery Day on September 22nd.

LadyCakes Bakery, a gem in the SWFL food scene since 2014, is renowned for its custom cakes, decadent desserts and a well-deserved reputation as one of Florida's top 10 bakeries. Their National Bakery Month celebration aims to thank loyal customers and welcome new ones with a variety of tempting specials and giveaways.

Owner and Cake Whisperer, Bess Charles says, "It's our way of adding extra sweetness to National Bakery Day, and sharing our love for baking with the SWFL community. Our customers are the heart of LadyCakes, and we're delighted to celebrate this occasion with them!"

The bakery's month-long specials include attractive discounts on custom orders, assorted cookies, and wedding cake orders. Additionally, customers have the chance to win free cupcakes for a year. Each purchase throughout September earns an entry into this exciting giveaway, with the winner receiving a dozen cupcakes weekly for a year.

In a fun twist, LadyCakes Bakery is also hosting a Cupcake Flavor Contest. Customers can submit their dream cupcake flavor in-store or online, with the winning creation featured in the bakery during Thanksgiving week.

Adding a scoop of delight to the festivities, LadyCakes Bakery is collaborating with Gazoops Ice Cream and Waffle Bar for a unique dessert creation. Aptly named, "Lil' Miss Cupcake", the special treat will feature pieces of LadyCakes' cakes mixed with vanilla ice cream, purple sprinkles, and whipped cream. To make things even sweeter, a LadyCakes receipt will get customers a 25% discount on any treat at Gazoops.

Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate National Bakery Month with LadyCakes Bakery. Head over to Cape Coral, Florida, and enjoy the month-long specials, giveaways, and mouthwatering treats. The bakery is ready to serve and celebrate with SWFL residents, ensuring a deliciously memorable September.

About LadyCakes Bakery

Founded in 2014, LadyCakes Bakery has been voted one of the top 10 bakeries in Florida and the best bakery in SWFL and Cape Coral for nine consecutive years. The bakery is known for its custom cakes for all occasions and serves Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, and other SWFL cities. For more information, visit www.iloveladycakes.com.